Khattar’s focus on waste mgmt

New Delhi, June 11
Soon after assuming office, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar conducted his inaugural review meeting with officers. He outlined a comprehensive vision for urban development and environmental sustainability, with a focus on waste-to-wealth campaign.
Khattar urged officers to strategise a cleanliness initiative coupled with a waste-to-wealth campaign, aiming to transform waste management into an opportunity for growth and environmental stewardship.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF jawan killed, 6 security personnel injured in 2 encounters with terrorists in J-K
In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...
PM Narendra Modi to visit Italy for G7 summit this week
Bilaterals with Biden, Macron on cards
Terror can’t be policy of good neighbour: S Jaishankar on Pakistan
Says India to focus on resolving ‘pending issues’ with China
China PM greets Narendra Modi, talks of steady relations
Says good ties augur well for regional stability