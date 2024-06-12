Khattar’s focus on waste mgmt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 11

Soon after assuming office, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar conducted his inaugural review meeting with officers. He outlined a comprehensive vision for urban development and environmental sustainability, with a focus on waste-to-wealth campaign.

Khattar urged officers to strategise a cleanliness initiative coupled with a waste-to-wealth campaign, aiming to transform waste management into an opportunity for growth and environmental stewardship.

