‘Khichdi scam’: ED issues fresh summons to Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha candidate Amol Kirtikar for questioning

PTI

Mumbai, March 29

The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha candidate Amol Kirtikar for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in distribution of ‘khichdi’ to migrants during the COVID-19 period, official sources said Friday.

Kirtikar has been asked to depose before the federal agency here on April 8. He was first asked to appear on March 27, the day his party announced his name for contesting the polls from the Mumbai North-West seat.

His legal team had sought deferment of the summons the last time citing his official engagements.

Amol Kirtikar’s father and senior politician Gajanan Kirtikar is now with the Eknath Shinde (Maharashtra chief minister) faction of the Shiv Sena and also the incumbent MP from the said seat.

The agency, according to sources, wants to question Amol Kirtikar with regard to certain financial transactions that took place in the alleged ‘khichdi’ scam.

The ED, early this year, had arrested Suraj Chavan, a functionary of Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, in this case.

It had also questioned the younger brother of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction leader Sanjay Raut’s younger brother Sandeep Raut in this case.

The money-laundering case stems from an FIR of the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

According to police, alleged irregularities took place while giving contracts by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for providing ‘khichdi’ to migrants during COVID-19.

The EOW had questioned Amol Kirtikar in this case.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Enforcement Directorate #Lok Sabha #Mumbai #Shiv Sena