Kids among 27 die in Rajkot gaming zone fire

Rajkot, May 25

At least 27 persons, including children, were killed and several others injured in a massive fire on Saturday evening that raged in a game zone teeming with people enjoying a summer vacation outing in Gujarat’s Rajkot city.

PM Modi expresses grief Extremely distressed by the fire mishap in Rajkot. The local administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected. Narendra Modi, PM

Rescue operations are underway at the affected TRP game zone for more than four hours after the blaze erupted at a fibre dome constructed for gaming activities around 4.30 pm, officials said.

According to officials, the structure collapsed due to the huge fire. Several people, including children, were playing games when the blaze erupted.

“The fire control room received a call around 4.30 pm regarding the blaze. Fire tenders and ambulances rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The fire caused the collapse of the structure, and debris is being cleared,” said Rajkot Collector Prabhav Joshi.

After the fire broke out, Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargav told mediapersons that the cause of the blaze would be investigated.

