‘Killing fields of Bihar’ to see direct BJP-Left fight

Aksheev Thakur
New Delhi, May 24
Arrah in western Bihar, a Lok Sabha constituency weighed down by a violent past mired in caste oppression, is witnessing a straight contest between the BJP and the INDIA bloc. In the early 1990s, Arrah saw conflicts between the ultra-Left CPI-ML-Liberation and the upper caste Bhumihar militia, the Ranvir Sena. Due to the killings, the region was labelled as “Killing fields of Bihar”. Though the caste violence has eased in Arrah, caste-based politics continues to hold sway.
RK Singh eyes record 3rd consecutive win
- Only two MPs have been able to post consecutive wins from the Arrah parliamentary constituency so far
- They were: Chandradeo Prasad Verma (as BLD candidate in 1977 and as Janata Party candidate in 1980) and RK Singh (BJP candidate in 2014 and 2019)
- If RK Singh manages to win this time, he will become the first MP to have three consecutive terms from Arrah
BJP’s sitting MP RK Singh is contesting his third Lok Sabha election from the seat, while for the INDIA bloc, former CPI-ML-L MLA from the Tarari seat Sudama Prasad will enter the electoral battle. This is the only seat where the BJP and the Left are in a straight contest.
The constituency has 20 per cent Yadav, 15 per cent Dalit, 25 per cent upper caste and about 7 per cent Muslim voters. While Singh draws support of upper caste voters, Prasad depends on Yadav, Dalit and Muslim voters.
“RK Singh has carried out development works in the constituency like installing solar lights, improving road connectivity and even some new trains are running through the district. He has the support of upper caste voters. Prasad will be defeated badly,” said AP Singh, a local businessman in Arrah.
Only two MPs have been able to post consecutive wins from the Arrah, namely Chandradeo Prasad Verma (As BLD candidate in 1977 and as Janata Party candidate in 1980) and RK Singh (on the BJP ticket in 2014 and 2019). If Singh manages to win this time, he will become the first MP to have three consecutive terms from Arrah.
However, Rahul Yadav, a farmer, says, “RK Singh has a clean image, but he is unapproachable. There are several development projects that have not been undertaken. Construction of Veer Kunwar Singh park is now being listed as development work. This is laughable. I will go with the INDIA bloc candidate.”
PeeK into past (2019 LS poll)
Winner: RK Singh (Bharatiya Janata Party)
Polled: 5,66,480 votes
Nearest rival: Raju Yadav (CPI-ML-Liberation)
Polled: 4,19,195 votes
Vital stats
Total voters 21,65,574
Men 11,16,299
Women 10,49,122
Others: 153
Total candidates in fray: 14
Voting date: June 1
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi
Says 1984 anti-Sikh rioters were given protection, but his g...
Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers
Crackdown as farm activists vowed to show black flags to Mod...
PM Modi makes no move to appease farmers during Punjab rallies, talks development
Narendra Modi mentions Capt Amarinder Singh in his speech in...