Kingpin of NEET-UG leak remains at large

New Delhi, June 24

The Economic Offences Unit of the Bihar Police is hunting for Sanjeev Mukhiya who is considered to be the kingpin in the NEET-UG paper leak case.

Currently evading the authorities, Mukhiya’s name first surfaced in connection with a Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) paper leak. Later, he reportedly formed a gang.

His son, Shiv Kumar, was earlier arrested in the BPSC exam leak matter and is still serving a jail term.

Mukhiya’s wife, Mamta Devi, had earlier fought elections on a ticket from Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party.

A resident of Nalanda, Bihar, Mukhiya was working as a technical assistant at Nalanda College, Nurasarai branch. Previously, he was employed at Sabour Agricultural College but was transferred to Nurasarai after being implicated in the paper leak case.

After the Bihar Police began investigation into the NEET-UG irregularities, he has been missing. According to the authorities at Nalanda college, he has not been coming to the college since May 6.

In 2016, he was arrested by the Uttarakhand Police for being involved in a paper leak case.

A member of Mukhiya’s gang, Baldev Kumar alias Chintu, was arrested from Deoghar on June 22. Chintu had received a PDF of the solved questions on his phone on May 5, hours before the commencement of the exam.

“Chintu is associated with the gang of Sanjeev Mukhiya who is considered to be the prime suspect in the case. Mukhiya accommodated nearly 25 candidates at Learn Boys Hostel and Play School in Bihar’s Patna on May 4, a day before the NEET exam. The school’s printer was used to print the solved question paper,” EOU said in a statement on June 23.

On Monday, the RJD released pictures of Mukhiya’s wife with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. This was a counter response to BJP’s allegations that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was involved in the paper leak of the medical entrance exam.

