 Kingpin of NEET-UG leak remains at large : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Kingpin of NEET-UG leak remains at large

Kingpin of NEET-UG leak remains at large

Kingpin of NEET-UG leak remains at large

Darjeeling District Chhatra Parishad protests against irregularities in NEET-UG in Siliguri. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 24

The Economic Offences Unit of the Bihar Police is hunting for Sanjeev Mukhiya who is considered to be the kingpin in the NEET-UG paper leak case.

Currently evading the authorities, Mukhiya’s name first surfaced in connection with a Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) paper leak. Later, he reportedly formed a gang.

His son, Shiv Kumar, was earlier arrested in the BPSC exam leak matter and is still serving a jail term.

Mukhiya’s wife, Mamta Devi, had earlier fought elections on a ticket from Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party.

A resident of Nalanda, Bihar, Mukhiya was working as a technical assistant at Nalanda College, Nurasarai branch. Previously, he was employed at Sabour Agricultural College but was transferred to Nurasarai after being implicated in the paper leak case.

After the Bihar Police began investigation into the NEET-UG irregularities, he has been missing. According to the authorities at Nalanda college, he has not been coming to the college since May 6.

In 2016, he was arrested by the Uttarakhand Police for being involved in a paper leak case.

A member of Mukhiya’s gang, Baldev Kumar alias Chintu, was arrested from Deoghar on June 22. Chintu had received a PDF of the solved questions on his phone on May 5, hours before the commencement of the exam.

“Chintu is associated with the gang of Sanjeev Mukhiya who is considered to be the prime suspect in the case. Mukhiya accommodated nearly 25 candidates at Learn Boys Hostel and Play School in Bihar’s Patna on May 4, a day before the NEET exam. The school’s printer was used to print the solved question paper,” EOU said in a statement on June 23.

On Monday, the RJD released pictures of Mukhiya’s wife with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. This was a counter response to BJP’s allegations that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was involved in the paper leak of the medical entrance exam.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

What about 10 years of 'undeclared emergency', Mallikarjaun Kharge asks PM

2
India

On the verge of retirement, Uttar Pradesh DSP is demoted to constable; was found in hotel room with woman constable

3
Chandigarh

11-year-old dies of head injury after toy train 'overturns' at Elante mall in Chandigarh

4
Haryana

'Honour killing': Newly married couple shot dead in Haryana’s Hansi

5
Delhi

Kejriwal bail issue: 'Unusual' for Delhi HC to reserve verdict while granting interim stay on bail order, says Supreme Court; to hear matter on June 26

6
India

Unfortunate that acts glorifying terrorism allowed in Canada routinely: Indian High Commission

7
India

‘Won’t assist pro-tem Speaker’: Opposition after President administers oath to Mahtab

8
India

People need substance, not tantrums, drama, slogans, PM tells Opposition; says government wants to take all along

9
Ludhiana

Drunk ASI rams car into two PCR cops in Ludhiana; one dies, another injured

10
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
India

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

People want substance, not slogans, drama: PM to Opposition

People want substance, not slogans, drama: PM Narendra Modi to Opposition

Bitter start to LS session | NDA, Opposition trade barbs ove...

All eyes on Speaker’s nomination

All eyes on Lok Sabha Speaker’s nomination

NEET-UG probe: Printing press to exam centres, paper custody chain under CBI radar

NEET-UG probe: Printing press to exam centres, paper custody chain under CBI radar

Agency teams reach Patna, Godhra

The Tribune exclusive: Eyeing stronger ties, PM Modi to visit Moscow on July 8

The Tribune exclusive: Eyeing stronger ties, PM Modi to visit Moscow on July 8

Unfortunate: India on Canada allowing glorification of terror

Unfortunate: India on Canada allowing glorification of terror


Cities

View All

Encroachments removed from street heading towards shrine in Amritsar

Encroachments removed from street heading towards shrine in Amritsar

Polls over, AAP govt back to installing flex boards to highlight achievements

Intense heat wave makes a comeback in Amritsar district

Rs 3.4 lakh drug money seized from two aides of smuggler Bhola Hevelian

Three nabbed with 1 kg opium, 250 gm heroin

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

11-year-old boy dies as toy train overturns at Elante mall in Chandigarh

11-year-old boy dies as toy train overturns at Elante mall in Chandigarh

Boy killed in toy train mishap at Elante Mall in Chandigarh

Victim’s baby cousin pulled out minutes before mishap

Activist demands safety audit

Vehicle, jewellery stolen from Sector 36 house in Chandigarh

Cabinet ministers write to PM, urge him to solve water crisis

Cabinet ministers write to PM, urge him to solve water crisis

Delhi High Court to pass order on Tuesday on ED’s plea for stay on Kejriwal’s bail

Kejriwal bail issue: 'Unusual' for Delhi HC to reserve verdict while granting interim stay on bail order, says Supreme Court; to hear matter on June 26

Burger King murder case transferred to Delhi Police's special cell

NEET-UG row: Over 2 dozen students detained during march to Parliament

Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Missing safety railings on national highway pose threat to motorists

Bizmen hope positive changes from Centre

4 yrs on, Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway project hangs fire

Will open office to address people’s issues: Warring

At 44.5°C, Samrala hottest in Punjab

Police arrest 3 women in Patiala; recover 7 kg of charas

Police arrest 3 women in Patiala; recover 7 kg of charas

Man booked for killing dog

Minister reviews development works at villages in Patiala district

Won’t do additional work, say MGNREGA Workers’ Union