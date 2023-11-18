Kiren Rijiju calls on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe

PTI

Male, November 17

Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju on Friday called on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and discussed their multidimensional bilateral relationship, which is a priority for the Indian Government under its Neighbourhood First Policy.

Rijiju is in Male at the invitation of Maldives President-elect Mohamed Muizzu to represent India at the inaugural ceremony of the presidency.

"Honoured to call on President of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka. Discussed India-Sri Lanka bilateral relationship, which is multidimensional and a priority under PM Narendra Modi's Neigbourhood First and SAGAR policy," he posted on X.

"The focus of our Neighbourhood First policy is to enhance connectivity, augment trade and investment, and build a secure and stable neighbourhood," he said.

Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) is India's policy or doctrine of maritime cooperation in the Indian Ocean region.

