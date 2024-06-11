‘Kisan kalyan top priority’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 10

Union Agriculture, Farmer Welfare and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held his first meeting with top officials of both segments and said “kisan kalyan” was his top priority.

He held the stock-taking meeting with Secretary Agriculture Manoj Ahuja and Secretary Rural Development Shailendra Singh at Madhya Pradesh Bhavan. Chouhan will formally take charge of the ministry on Tuesday morning. Affectionately called “Mama” for popular welfare schemes, Chouhan was instrumental in BJP’s win on all 29 seats in MP.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #Shivraj Singh Chouhan