‘Kisan kalyan top priority’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi, June 10
Union Agriculture, Farmer Welfare and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held his first meeting with top officials of both segments and said “kisan kalyan” was his top priority.
He held the stock-taking meeting with Secretary Agriculture Manoj Ahuja and Secretary Rural Development Shailendra Singh at Madhya Pradesh Bhavan. Chouhan will formally take charge of the ministry on Tuesday morning. Affectionately called “Mama” for popular welfare schemes, Chouhan was instrumental in BJP’s win on all 29 seats in MP.
