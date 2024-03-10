Kishor Makwana appointed new SC panel chief

New Delhi, March 9
BJP leader Kishor Makwana has been appointed as the new chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), according to an official order.
Makwana is a spokesperson of the Gujarat unit of the BJP. He is also a journalist and a columnist.
The order issued by the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry read, “The President has approved and signed the warrant of your appointment to the post of chairperson in the NCSC which is enclosed in the original. You are requested to assume charge of the post in NCSC.”
Last year, BJP leader Vijay Sampla resigned as chairman of the NCSC, following which Arun Halder held the position of acting chairperson.
Vaddepalli Ramchander and Love Kush Kumar have been appointed as members of the NCSC.
