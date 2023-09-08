Director, principal, cook of children's home in Kolkata repeatedly 'raped' minor girl over 10 years

PTI

Kolkata, September 8

Three persons, including the director and principal of a blind school and children's home in Kolkata's Haridevpur area, were arrested on Thursday following complaints of rape of a minor girl at the institute, police said.

The minor was allegedly raped repeatedly over 10 years at the safe home, they said.

The director, principal and cook of the institute were arrested earlier in the day, a police officer said.

The inmates have been shifted to a safe place after the allegations surfaced, he said.

Further investigation is under way.