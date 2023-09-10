Konark wheel among iconic backdrops

A replica of Konark’s Sun Temple wheel, a powerful symbol of the wheel of democracy, served as the backdrop for PM Modi’s welcome handshake for world leaders attending the summit on Saturday. In the evening, Nalanda Mahavihara, reflecting ancient India’s advancement towards disseminating wisdom, formed the backdrop for President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi to welcome delegates for the state dinner.

Spouses of leaders treated to street food

Spouses of various world leaders were treated to a special lunch at Jaipur House, following which they were given a guided tour of an exhibition of culturally-rich artefacts at NGMA, official sources said. The group was served millet-based dishes and they also sampled some street food, a source said.

Birthday party drone sends cops into tizzy

A drone over central Delhi while world leaders arrived for the G20 summit! Police personnel scrambled and reached the spot, only to find that a photographer was using one to capture to best-effect a birthday party. A case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC has been registered, the police said.

Patiala’s Padma awardee displays phulkari

Patiala-based phulkari artist and Padma Shri awardee Lajwanti showcased phulkari embroidery at Bharat Mandapam’s International Exhibition and Convention Centre. Lajwanti was awarded Padma Shri in 2021 for helping the art gain global recognition. Hailing from Tripuri (Patiala), she has taught the art to thousands of women across globe.

