Konark Wheel, Nalanda Mahavihara take centre stage at G20

New Delhi, September 9
Iconic symbols of national heritage—the majestic Konark Sun Temple Wheel and Nalanda Mahavihara—on Saturday provided the backdrop for key events during the G20 Summit.
A replica of the Konark Wheel from Odisha’s Sun Temple served as the backdrop for prime minister Narendra Modi’s welcome handshake for world leaders attending the G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam today.
Konark Wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I.
The wheel with 24 spokes is also adapted into India’s National Flag embodies India’s ancient wisdom, advanced civilization, and architectural excellence.
The rotating motion of the Konark Wheel, symbolises time, Kalachakra as well as progress and continuous change.
It serves as a powerful symbol of the wheel of democracy that reflects the resilience of democratic ideals, and commitment to progress in society.
Later in the evening, Nalanda Mahavihara images formed the backdrop for President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi to welcome delegates for the State Dinner.
In operation between the fifth and the twelfth century, Nalanda Mahavihara’s legacy goes back to Lord Buddha and Lord Mahavira’s era reflecting ancient India’s advancement towards disseminating wisdom.
Reputed as one of the earliest international universities in the world, Nalanda is a living testament to the enduring spirit of India’s advanced educational pursuit and its commitment to build a harmonious world community, aligning with India’s G20 Presidency theme, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.
