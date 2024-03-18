KTR meets sister Kavitha at ED office in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, March 17

BRS leader K T Rama Rao Sunday met his sister K Kavitha, who is in the Enforcement Directorate custody in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy case, at the agency office on Sunday.

Kavitha, 46, was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on Friday and was brought to Delhi. She was produced before a special PMLA court the next day, which sent her to ED custody until March 23.

While sending Kavitha to the ED custody, the court had allowed some relatives whom the court has named in its order, including brother KTR, to meet her for half an hour every day between 6-7 pm during her remand period. Official sources said KTR met Kavitha as per this permission granted by the court. Kavitha, daughter of former state CM K Chandrashekar Rao, was on Saturday produced before Special Judge for ED cases M K Nagpal.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Enforcement Directorate