Kuki prisoner not taken to hospital, Supreme Court raps Manipur

Satya Prakash
New Delhi, July 3
Taking strong exception to an undertrial lodged in a Manipur jail not being taken to a hospital for a medical test just because he belonged to the Kuki community, the Supreme Court Wednesday said, “We do not trust the state.”
A Vacation Bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said, “The accused was not taken to hospital because he is from the Kuki community. So sad!” Ordering undertrial Lunkhongam Haokip, who was suffering from tuberculosis and piles to be medically examined, the Bench said, “If the medical report reveals something serious, we will take you to task.”
Haokip’s counsel alleged the jail officials did not pay heed to requests for medical help by his client who had severe backache. The SC’s comments came after it perused a Manipur HC order that revealed Haokip was not taken to a hospital as he a Kuki and “shifting him to a hospital will be hazardous taking into account the law and order situation” in the state.
