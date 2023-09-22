Kumaraswamy meets Amit Shah, JP Nadda as JD(S) joins hands with BJP in Karnataka

PTI
New Delhi, September 22
In a boost to the BJP in Karnataka ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Janata Dal (Secular) has decided to ally with the party following a meeting of its leader HD Kumaraswamy with Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda.
After the meeting, Nadda said on X, "I am happy that JD(S) has decided to be the part of National Democratic Alliance. We wholeheartedly welcome them in the NDA. This will further strengthen NDA and vision of Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji for 'New India, Strong India'." Shah said the JD(S) has expressed its trust in Modi's vision of a developed India.
Met Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and JD(S) leader Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy in the presence of our senior leader and Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji.— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 22, 2023
I am happy that JD(S) has decided to be the part of National Democratic Alliance. We wholeheartedly welcome them in the NDA.… pic.twitter.com/eRDUdCwLJc
"I warmly welcome JD(S) to the NDA family. Their association will lead Karnataka on the path of development and pave the way for a stronger NDA and a stronger India," he said.
Kumaraswamy said the alliance with BJP "has been sealed and discussions will continue on seat sharing".
Headed by former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, the JD(S) has long been a strong third player in the southern state where the Congress and the BJP have been the two main parties. The regional party came third in the recent assembly polls in the state, where the Congress scored a big win.
The BJP, which heads the NDA, believes an alliance with the JD(S) will ensure its domination in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as the regional party enjoys considerable influence in south Karnataka where the saffron party has traditionally been weak.
