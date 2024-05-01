Kunal Ghosh removed as TMC Bengal General Secretary

Kolkata, May 1
The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday removed Kunal Ghosh from the post of West Bengal General Secretary for making statements which did not align with the party.
The step was taken hours after he shared a stage with the BJP’s Kolkata North candidate Tapas Ray, and heaped praise on him.
“Kunal Ghosh has been expressing views that don’t align with the party… Mr Ghosh was previously relieved from his role as party spokesperson. Now he has been removed from the position of general secretary of the state organization,” the TMC said in a statement.
Despite his removal from the post of party spokesperson, he has been holding press conferences regularly from the party headquarters.
Ghosh on Wednesday shared dais with Ray and heaped lavish praise on the saffron leader.
Incidentally, Ghosh gave a rally by the party’s candidate from the Kolkata North Lok Sabha constituency, Sudip Bandopadhyay, a miss to attend the blood donation programme where Ray was also present.
