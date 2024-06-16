Kuwait firm ‘sorry’ for tragedy, to take care of victims’ families

Kochi, June 15
KG Abraham, MD of Kuwait-based NBTC Group, whose workers died in the fire accident in one of its accommodations in the Gulf nation, on Saturday said the incident was unfortunate, and the company will take care of the victims’ families.
Addressing mediapersons here, Abraham became emotional and said: “We are so sorry. I was crying in my house. I know most of them... We will soon disperse Rs 8 lakh as compensation and they would also receive the company insurance amount. We are concerned about the families and will support them and provide jobs.”
