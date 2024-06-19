Kuwait to give $15K relief to fire victims’ kin

Dubai/Kuwait City, June 18
The Kuwaiti government will give $15,000 each to the families of the victims of the devastating fire that killed 50 persons, including 46 Indians, in the southern Ahmadi Governorate, according to a media report on Tuesday.
On the orders of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the victims’ families will receive compensation amounting to $15,000 each, the Arab Times newspaper reported.
Citing sources in the government, the newspaper said the compensation payment would be processed and delivered to the embassies of the victims’ countries.
