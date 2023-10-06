‘Kya tum hamare baap ho?’ says JD-U MLA in Bihar when asked about brandishing revolver at hospital

ANI

Patna, October 6

Bihar’s Janata Dal United (JDU) MLA Gopal Mandal got enraged when asked by journalists why he had carried a revolver to a hospital recently and said, “Baap ho ki mana karoge?” “Haan, lehraye the” (Yes, I brandished my weapon). “Tum log humare baap ho ki mana karoge?” (Are you my father that you will stop me?)" the JDU Minister said in a heated moment, speaking to reporters in Patna on Friday.

The MLA was also heard hurling expletives at the reporters surrounding him.

However, initially, Mandal tried to tone down his action saying that he had placed his revolver in his pyjamas and it slipped.

"I had taken the revolver and kept it in my pyjama. Just when I placed my foot on the stairs it slipped. Are you journalists or what. I find it difficult placing it on my waist," he said.

The JDU MLA waded into a controversy when a video surfaced in which he was purportedly holding a pistol while walking into the state-run Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Bihar's Bhagalpur.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has earlier criticised the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar for bringing about 'jungle raj' (reign of crime) in the state. The video offers fresh ammunition to the BJP.

