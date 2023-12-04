Madhya Pradesh: 'Ladli Behna' proves trump card for Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Anup Dutta

Bhopal, December 3

The incumbent BJP clinched a resounding victory in Madhya Pradesh decimating Congress’ hopes of wresting the state. With at least 163 seats in the bag, the party comfortably crossed the majority mark of 116 in an election widely seen as a litmus test for both parties ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls. The Congress won only 66 seats.

Early celebrations broke out at the BJP headquarters here as election trends since morning signalled a victory for the party in the state — a saffron bastion in Central India for nearly two decades.

Addressing party workers, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan dubbed the victory as the “voice of the nation”. The party plans to hold its Legislative Party meeting to finalise on the chief ministerial candidate.

Praising Chouhan’s “Ladli Behna” scheme, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said it proved to be the ultimate game-changer in the elections. Extensive campaign by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MP Rahul Gandhi in the state failed to counter Chouhan’s popular scheme, feel political analysts. The BJP effectively quashed the assertions of anti-incumbency put forth by the Congress. Instead of anti-incumbency, there was pro-incumbency because of the works initiated by PM Narendra Modi and the state government, said Chouhan.

Voters show the door to three chief ministers Didn’t expect this Unexpected result for everyone in Rajasthan. We failed to take our schemes to the public. — Ashok gehlot, Rajasthan Positive role in oppn I respect the mandate of the people. Congress will play a positive role in the opposition. — Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh\ Will bounce back Not saddened, but disappointed. Will take this in our stride and surely bounce back. — KC Rao, Telangana

BJP’s strategy to field some top party leaders, including Union ministersm also seems to have borne fruit. Conceding defeat, state Congress chief Kamal Nath said: “We will analyse the loopholes.”

