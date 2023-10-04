Flash flood in Sikkim: 23 Army personnel missing

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee/Vibha Sharma

Delhi/Chandigarh, October 4

A sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim has resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen valley, which was compounded by the release of water from a dam, leading to 23 army personnel being washed away, camps and vehicles being submerged.



The floods started around 1.30 am.

Defence officials said establishments along the valley have been affected and efforts are on to confirm details.

The release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water levels up to 15-20 feet high downstream.

This has led to army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam getting affected.

Search operations are underway.

23 army personnel have been reported missing due to a flash flood that occurred in Teesta River in Lachen Valley after a sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim: Defence PRO, Guwahati https://t.co/zDabUMrCaI pic.twitter.com/uWVO1nsT2T — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2023

Major infrastructure has been damaged. Road to vital North Sikkim leading to Boundary with China has also been damaged.

The IMD had earlier reported a lake outburst at Chungthang in North Sikkim following which a flash flood alert has been issued leading to rise in the water levels of the Teesta river to an alarming level.

"Water levels is rising constantly," said IMD Director General Mrityunjaya Mohapatra, adding, “A Lake of North Sikkim busted a few hours ago causing concerned in the catchment of River Teesta. Low lying areas such as Gazoldoba, Domohani , Mekhaliganj, Ghish, Bangladesh area may be affected. Please be alert.”

Release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water level upto 15-20 feet high downstream. This has led to Army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam getting affected: Defence PRO, Guwahati — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2023

#China #Sikkim