Lakhimpur Kheri: Supreme Court allows Ashish Mishra to travel to Delhi to take care of his ailing mother

New Delhi, September 26

Relaxing his bail condition, the Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Misra to visit Delhi to take care of his ailing mother and to avail treatment for his daughter.

A Bench led by Justice Surya Kant, however, said Mishra must not address the media or public meetings during this time.

The top court allowed Ashish Mishra’s plea to travel to and reside in the national capital after senior counsel Siddhartha Dave submitted on his behalf that his mother had been admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here and his daughter also needed to undergo some surgery.

Mishra was granted an eight-week interim bail on January 25 by the Supreme Court which had restrained him from travelling to Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. While his interim bail has been extended since then, the condition regarding travel to UP and Delhi was relaxed on Tuesday.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when those against farm laws were holding a demonstration against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit on October 3, 2021. In the subsequent violence, two BJP workers, a driver and a journalist were killed. It was alleged that Ashish – son of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni -- was driving one of the cars.

Noting that the investigation was complete and a charge sheet had already been filed in the trial court, the Supreme Court had on September 18 relieved the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was set up to oversee the probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

A Lakhimpur Kheri court had on December 6, 2022 framed charges against Ashish Mishra and 12 others for murder, criminal conspiracy and certain other offences in the case. Virendra Shukla, the 14th accused has been charged under Section 201 of IPC for causing disappearance of evidence.

