BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani admitted to hospital again

New Delhi, July 3
Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital late Wednesday evening, days after the 96-year-old former Deputy PM was discharged from AIIMS after a night-long stay there.
An Apollo spokesperson said Advani was admitted to the neurology department and his condition was stable. Advani was under the care of senior consultant (neurology) Dr Vinit Suri, he said. The details of his ailment were not known immediately.
