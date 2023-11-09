Lal Krishna Advani turns 96

PTI

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi greets BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani on his 96th birthday at his residence in New Delhi. PTI

Winter session likely to start in 2nd week of Dec

New Delhi: The winter session of Parliament is likely to commence in the second week of December and could conclude ahead of Christmas, sources said on Wednesday. PTI

TMC’s Abhishek told to appear before ED today

Kolkata: The ED has summoned Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee to appear before it here on November 9 in the alleged school jobs scam, a TMC leader said on Wednesday.

#BJP #Narendra Modi