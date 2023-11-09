Lal Krishna Advani turns 96

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi greets BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani on his 96th birthday at his residence in New Delhi. PTI
Winter session likely to start in 2nd week of Dec
New Delhi: The winter session of Parliament is likely to commence in the second week of December and could conclude ahead of Christmas, sources said on Wednesday. PTI
TMC’s Abhishek told to appear before ED today
Kolkata: The ED has summoned Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee to appear before it here on November 9 in the alleged school jobs scam, a TMC leader said on Wednesday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G7 backs Israel’s right to self-defence, pushes for pauses to assist civilians
Announces unified stance on Gaza war | Tokyo meet bid to con...
Defence tech on table at India-US meet
Washington to continue working with New Delhi to secure Indo...
Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra: MP
Welcome to count my shoes, says TMC leader | Mahua: CBI shou...
INDIA fails to come together in Punjab
Congress leaders allege victimisation by AAP, say govt going...