Lalu Prasad’s daughters sweat it out to save family legacy

Patna, May 16

With Bihar’s former chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi staying away from active politics, their daughters — Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya — are sweating it out to save their family legacy.

Qualified doctors Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya, both MBBS degree holders, are contesting from Patliputra and Saran seats.

Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, had lost to the BJP’s Ram Kripal Yadav in 2014 and 2019 from Patliputra. Even this time, Bharti will take on Yadav. Acharya is a debutant in politics against the BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy in Saran.

Everyday at 9 am, Bharti leaves 10 Circular Road, official residence of her parents in Patna to meet the electorate in the Patliputra constituency, which votes on June 1. Acharya has made the RJD office in Chapra as her base camp. As Bharti’s convoy reached Paliganj, the RJD workers raised slogans “Misa Bharti Zindabad, Ram Kripal Yadav murdabad”.

Bharti said, “The BJP won twice from Patliputra, but has not carried out any development works. The infrastructure is in peril.”

On being asked about the accusation of Bihar CM against Lalu Prasad’s family of promoting “Pariwarwaad” (dynasty politics), Bharti said, “What do the Bihar CM and the PM Narendra Modi have to say about Chiraj Paswan, Vivek Thakur and Shambhavi Choudhary, who have been fielded from Hajipur, Nawada and Samastipur. Are they not from political families?”

Settled in Singapore with her husband Rao Samresh Singh, who is a software engineer, Acharya came to India to contest the poll from the Saran constituency.

At Bhagwan Bazaar in Chapra, Acharya told the voters that she had donated her kidney to save life of her father. “I have left my comfortable life abroad to serve this constituency. Give me a chance to serve you all,” said Acharya.

