Lancet: JN.1 variant has high immune-escaping capability

New Delhi, December 19

Compared to BA.2.86, the JN.1 variant has high immune-escaping capability that made it dominant in France, a new research published in The Lancet journal has stated.

Titled ‘Fast evolution of SARS-CoV BA2.2.86 to JN.1 under heavy immune pressure’, the study revealed that JN.1 contained spike mutation L455S that turned BA.2.86 into a heavy immune evasive variant (JN.1). Immune escape is a phenomenon when the immune system is incapable of responding against an infectious agent.

The research claims that high ACE2 (acts as a door for Covid to infect cells) binding affinity and distinct antigenicity could enable BA.2.86 to escape immune evasive mutations and high transmission capability. It states that JN.1 has inherited BA.2.86 antigenic capabilities. Antigenicity refers to the capacity of viruses to bind to specific antibody molecules.

JN.1 is a new sub-lineage of BA.2.86, also known as Pirola. The research also underscores the importance of monitoring strains with high antigenicity in the light of evolutionary patterns of BA.2.86 to JN.1 and BA.2.875 to CH.1.1 and XBB.

