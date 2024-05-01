Land-grab case: CBI team visits Sandeshkhali, interacts with complainants

Kolkata, April 30
A CBI team on Tuesday visited Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district and spoke to complainants and checked their documents in connection with its investigation into alleged land grabbing in the area, an official said.
Accompanied by Central forces, CBI officers spoke to those who have alleged land-grabbing by now-suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his associates, he said.
“Our teams have been visiting Sandeshkhali and speaking to the villagers. Today, our officers spoke to villagers who had lodged complaints regarding land-grabbing and also checked their documents,” the CBI officer said.
Earlier this month, the Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI investigation into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.
