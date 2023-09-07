'Lander 600 km from south pole'

PTI

Bengaluru, September 6

US space agency NASA has released an image of Chandrayaan-3 lander 'Vikram' on the lunar surface, which was captured by its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft. It stated that the lander touched down about 600 km from the moon's south pole.

The Chandrayaan-3 lander is in the centre of the image and its dark shadow is visible against the bright halo surrounding the Vikram.

