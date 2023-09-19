Sri Lanka clears docking of Chinese 'research' ship

Sandeep Dikshit
New Delhi, September 18
After over a year, another Chinese ocean research vessel has been cleared by the Sri Lankan Ministry of Defence to dock at Colombo. The ship will operate for nearly three months in the east Indian Ocean region.
Chinese “research ships”’ usually have dual purposes — while the primary aim is scientific exploration, what raises the hackles of other countries is the geopolitical purposes for which they are also deployed. In case of Shi Yan 6, a Chinese statement said the ship would help “strengthen scientific research cooperation and exchanges with countries along the Maritime Silk Road and further realise the integration of science and education for Belt and Road Initiative”.
The ship, “Shi Yan 6” will arrive at Sri Lanka a year after another research ship Yuan Wang 5 had docked at Hambantota port in August last year.
Following the security concerns raised by India and the US, Sri Lanka did allow its docking but stipulated that it must keep the Automatic Identification System (AIS) switched on within its exclusive economic xone (EEZ) and did not conduct any scientific research. The docking had also led to a war of words between Indian and Chinese diplomats.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'
India summons the Canadian High Commissioner
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying
Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...
Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada
Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...
Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination
The 1,475 kg satellite, equipped with seven instruments to s...