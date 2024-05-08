Lanka inks pact with Adani for wind energy

New Delhi, May 7
After months of procrastination, the Sri Lankan Government has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement with Adani Green Energy to construct two wind power stations. Under the terms of the agreement, the company will receive compensation of 8.26 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh).
Adani Green Energy had secured approval to invest $442 million in February last year. The power plants are located in Mannar town and Pooneryn village in Northern Province.
The Adani Group is already engaged in the construction of a $700 million terminal project at Colombo, Sri Lanka’s largest port.
Adani Green Energy currently has an operating renewable portfolio of 8.4 GW, the largest in India, spread across 12 states, offsetting over 41 million tonnes of CO2 emissions cumulatively. The company has set a target of 45 GW by 2030 aligned to India’s decarbonisation goals.
