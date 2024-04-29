Large cache of weapons recovered by security forces in Nagaland

New Delhi, April 29
In a major breakthrough, security forces have recovered a large cache of weapons including eleven 82 mm Mortars, four RCL Tubes, ten Pistols and 199 Radio Sets and Satellite Phones.
The operation was code named as Cloudburst.
Further details are being obtained.
Top News
