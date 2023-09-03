Last G20 Sherpa meet in Haryana’s Nuh to finalise Joint Document

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 3

The last G20 Sherpa meeting to wrap up negotiations on the Final Document will formally begin four days of deliberations in Haryana’s Nuh district.

Usually, four G20 Sherpa meetings are held in the run up to the Summit. The first under India’s Presidency was held in Udaipur in December last year. The meeting convened on Sunday evening with an informal interaction programme.

District officials informed the media about various security and liaison arrangements in place even as the Government set up decorations along the route and earmarked two lanes on the highway for the delegates when they travel to and from the venue, ITC Grand Bharat.

The Sherpas will be finalising the text of several initiatives that G20 members have agreed upon after several rounds of deliberations. These include the G20 Action Plan to accelerate progress on SDGs and Lifestyles for Sustainable Development which will be adopted at the Delhi Summit on September 9-10.

They will also give finishing touches to the Deccan High Level Principles on Food Security and nutrition and the high-level principles for hydrogen. Further negotiations will be held on setting an ambitious target of achieving a 50 per cent reduction in land degradation by 2040 and on the launch of an industry-led Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy Industry Coalition.

The Sherpas will also deliberate on an international reference for the classification of occupations to enable mutual recognition of skills across borders. This will help demand to meet supply, and help industries find human capital. They will also be finalising the high-level principles for the digitalisation of trade documents, which will boost trade and contribute to Ease of Doing Business.

