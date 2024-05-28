 Last lap, Rahul holds rallies in Bihar : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Last lap, Rahul holds rallies in Bihar

Last lap, Rahul holds rallies in Bihar

Says INDIA bloc govt will scrap Agnipath

Last lap, Rahul holds rallies in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi with RJD candidate from Patliputra Misa Bharti during a rally for the Lok Sabha poll at Pataliputra on Monday. ANI



Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, May 27

INDIA bloc campaign in Bihar got a boost today with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arriving in the state where seven constituencies are slated to go to the polls in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

In the absence of Congress leaders, who were busy campaigning elsewhere, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was spearheading the INDIA bloc’s campaign in Bihar despite facing health issues. Voting will take place in Sasaram, Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Karakat and Jehanabad Lok Sabha constituencies in the last phase on June 1.

The LS elections in Bihar are being held in seven phases spreading over 43 days, beginning April 19 and ending on June 1. Midway through the campaign, following the first two phases of elections, Yadav developed acute back pain. Doctors advised him bed rest for three weeks. However, ignoring medical advice, the 34-year-old leader continued to canvass for the candidates of the anti-BJP alliance.

Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Tejashwi Yadav, on Monday addressed three rallies in Bihar for candidates of three different INDIA partners.

Referring to PM Narendra Modi’s alleged comment in an interview that he was not born biologically but created by ‘Parmatma’ (the Almighty) himself, Rahul said, “Do you know why he (Modi) has brought up this story of ‘Parmatma’? Because after the Lok Sabha elections, when the ED will ask Modi about Adani, he will say, I don’t know, I was asked to do so by God.”

Later addressing a rally at Paliganj in support of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharati, who is contesting from Pataliputra constituency, Gandhi said the first job of the INDIA bloc government would be to scrap the Agnipath scheme.

Portion of the stage gives way

At Paliganj, Rahul Gandhi had a close shave when a portion of the stage caved in. Gandhi, who was facing the crowd, was seen struggling to maintain balance. Misa Bharti and another party activist helped him regain his balance.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agnipath #Agniveers #Bihar #Congress #INDIA bloc #Lok Sabha #Rahul Gandhi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab has 92 AAP MLAs, how can BJP topple government: Arvind Kejriwal to Amit Shah

2
Trending

‘Statue of Liberty’ in Punjab: Viral video triggers hilarious reactions; netizens say ‘owner installed it after being denied US Visa’

3
Diaspora

‘Harvard, do you hear us’: Shruthi Kumar who won contest to speak at graduation ceremony 'revolts', dramatically goes off-script; watch viral video

4
Uttar Pradesh

IRS officer arrested after live-in partner found dead inside posh Noida flat

5
Punjab

Punjab minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

6
Punjab

No relief for Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jaswant Singh

7
India

Rajkot gaming zone fire: Civic chief, police commissioner transferred; Gujarat HC says it doesn't have faith in state machinery

8
Trending

‘Insanely’ viral photo: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan with IPL trophy after KKR's win

9
India

Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna apologises to parents; says will appear before SIT on May 31

10
India

Analysis: Government godowns overflow with wheat but will retail food prices ease

Don't Miss

View All
At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

Top News

Bomb scare on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight; passengers evacuated

Bomb scare on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight; passengers evacuated

Anti-sabotage checks are on and nothing suspicious has been ...

Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred

Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred

Muslim-majority Malerkotla remains unaffected by polarising ...

Minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Punjab minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 cr Punjabis: Kejri

Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 crore Punjabis: Arvind Kejriwal

After Shah’s statement, Mann dares BJP to topple his govt

Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair

Here is why Sidhu Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair

Several NGOs would organise blood donation camps at his memo...


Cities

View All

For Congress veteran, stock market volatility is guide to poll outcome

For Congress veteran, stock market volatility is guide to poll outcome

Amritsar has not seen any work under MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla: BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu

People are returning to Congress in grief, claims MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Railway crossings tie up Pathankot city in knots, Dinesh Singh Babbu assures of solution

Shrinking green cover issue finds no mention in any Lok Sabha candidates’ speech

INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, Tharoor reminds PM Modi

INDIA VOTES 2024: M also stands for mehangai, ShashiTharoor reminds PM Modi

Zirakpur: Another fire breaks out in Baltana furniture market

Chandigarh: Former BJP mayors list achievements of party

BJP manifesto old wine in new bottle: Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Chandigarh: Poll expenses jump as campaigning picks up

Investigation into hospital fire in Delhi finds serious safety violations

Investigation into hospital fire in Delhi finds serious safety violations

Families grieve loss of infants

Delhi Govt orders fire audit at all health facilities

Delhi residents reel under searing heat, relief expected after May 30

Swati Assault Case: National Commission for Women seeks probe of call records

Minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

Punjab minister’s ‘sleazy’ video goes viral

AAP supporters hope the party’s work will stand them in good stead

Union leader put under house arrest ahead of Delhi CM’s roadshow

Spreading voter awareness through satires, jokes

Police stop girl’s cremation over suspicion, send body for autopsy

This time we want all 13 seats: Kejriwal to voters in roadshow

This time we want all 13 seats: Kejriwal to voters in roadshow

Raja seeks votes on development agenda

Amit Shah’s ‘big position’ promise raises stakes for Bittu in poll battle

Sahnewal police arrest 3 gamblers

3 arrested with illegal liquor, poppy husk

Aides of foreign-based gangster nabbed, target killings averted

Aides of foreign-based gangster nabbed, target killings averted

Punjab CM to hold roadshow today

Thieves strike at NRI’s house