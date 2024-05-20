 Late don Shahabuddin’s wife Hena queers pitch for RJD in Siwan : The Tribune India

  • India
Late don Shahabuddin’s wife Hena queers pitch for RJD in Siwan

Defeat in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections — 2009, 2014 and 2019 — fails to deter her from running again

Hena Shahab campaigns in Bihar’s Siwan. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

Siwan (Bihar), May 19

Hena Shabab is a contrast to her husband Mohammad Shabuddin, the late don of Siwan, whose writ ran large enough in the area for politicians of all shades to condole his untimely demise due to Covid in 2021. Clad in a burqa and wearing smiles, Hena walks the roads of Siwan seeking votes in the name of her husband’s “charity”.

The Siwan constituency has a considerable Muslim population. It has three lakh Muslim, 2.5 lakh Yadav and 2.5 lakh Extremely Backward Class voters

“Saheb (a reference to Shahabuddin) taught me a lot. He did a lot for girls’ education and even ensured doctors did not fleece patients. I want to carry forward his work. Not only Muslims, I will get votes from all communities. The RJD abandoned Saheb’s family. That was not right,” says the 48-year old, in fray from Siwan as an Independent. The fact that Shabab lost three polls in the past did not deter her from running again.

Needless to say her entry has queered the pitch for RJD with Lalu Yadav’s otherwise loyal Muslim vote bank at the risk of division.

Campaigning near JP Chowk, a hub here, Shahab reminds people of her husband’s philanthropic work.

A Siwan local Mohit Kushwaha tells this correspondent that he owes a lot to Saheb. “After his demise we want to support Hena ji. The RJD should have supported those who stood by them,” he says.

Travels in the area took The Tribune to Pratappur, a village where Shahabuddin once lived. Locals here still remember him with awe. It was here that in 2001, Shahabuddin had a fierce encounter with the Bihar police in which 10 persons and two policemen died.

“Saheb’s family does not stay here anymore. But we remember the janta darbar he used to hold her. He heard and resolved our problems,” said Mohammad Ayub, a resident of Pratappur.

Shabab gets strength from such locals and politically her claim was boosted when All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) extended support. She tells people of RJD’s desertion of the Shahabuddin family in the hope that her community and others will punish the RJD candidate.

Shahabuddin helped a fledgling RJD gain strength in Bihar and supported Lalu Yadav’s party in its formative years through early 1990s. But after his death due to Covid in May 2021, the RJD distanced itself from his family.

Shabab says Muslims of Siwan voted for the RJD in the name of Shahabuddin who represented the segment twice as MLA (1990 and 1995) and four times (1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004) as MP. Shahabuddin died at 53 years while serving a life sentence for double murder.

Shahab is now recalling his legacy carrying the election symbol of auto-rickshaw.

Her entry into politics was also linked to the bar on Shahabuddin to contest owing to his conviction in the murder of CPI (ML) activist Chote Lal Gupta. Shahab could never quite fill her partner’s shoes. She contested 2009, 2014 and 2019 LS polls unsuccessfully.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Shahab was defeated by JD (U) candidate Kavita Singh, wife of another gangster turned politician, Ajay Kumar Singh. As for the RJD the last time it won this seat was in 2004 when Shahabuddin was alive. Though, the main contest this time is between JD (U)’s Vijaylakshmi Kushwaha, wife of former JD (U) MLA Ramesh Kushwaha and RJD candidate Awadh Bihari Choudhary, former Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Shahab’s entry has made it triangular.

Ask her why she filed her nominations and Shabab says that in 2022, she sought a Rajya Sabha nomination from the RJD, which declined.

“In February 2024, I announced that I will contest LS polls as an Independent,” says Shabab. Currently the Grand opposition alliance rules the roost in Siwan.

Out of Siwan’s six assembly segments (Siwan, Ziradei, Darauli, Raghunathpur, Daraunda and Barharia), the BJP has just Daraunda. The Grand alliance has the rest. Siwan polls on May 25.

Saheb taught me a lot

