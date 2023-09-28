Law panel: Finalising report on simultaneous elections

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, September 27

Amid speculations about the Law Commission finalising its report on ‘One Nation, One Election’, its Chairman Justice Rituraj Awasthi on Wednesday said the panel was still in the process of finalising the report. “We have found that some more work is required to be done and we are still in the process of finalising the report,” Awasthi told reporters after a meeting of the Law Commission.

Further meetings would be needed to firm up the recommendations which included certain constitutional amendments needed to deal with issues such as a hung House and no-confidence motion to ensure smooth roll out of ‘One Nation, One Election’, sources privy to the deliberations said.

The law panel was also understood to have finalised its draft reports on the minimum age of consent under the POCSO Act and the law to provide for online filing of FIRs.

The Centre on September 2 notified a committee headed by Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of simultaneous elections.