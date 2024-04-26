Lawyer withdraws suit against Mahua Moitra

PTI

New Delhi: Lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai withdrew from the Delhi HC his defamation suit against TMC’s Mahua Moitra as a “peace offering”. He had accused her of taking bribes to ask questions in Parliament. pti

Unmanned IAF aircraft crashes in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: A remotely piloted aircraft of the IAF crashed at Pithala village in Jaisalmer. No damage to any personnel or property has been reported. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to probe the crash.

#Indian Air Force #Mahua Moitra #Trinamool Congress