Lawyer withdraws suit against Mahua Moitra

New Delhi: Lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai withdrew from the Delhi HC his defamation suit against TMC’s Mahua Moitra as a “peace offering”. He had accused her of taking bribes to ask questions in Parliament. pti
Unmanned IAF aircraft crashes in Jaisalmer
Jaisalmer: A remotely piloted aircraft of the IAF crashed at Pithala village in Jaisalmer. No damage to any personnel or property has been reported. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to probe the crash.
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray
Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court
2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case
