Learn to respect women from PM, says Hema on Surjewala’s remarks

Muzaffarnagar, April 4

Seeking her third term, BJP candidate Hema Malini today filed her nomination for the Mathura Lok Sabha seat and promised to complete all pending projects, if voted to power. She was accompanied by State Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh.

Reacting to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala’s remarks against her, she said achievers were always targeted. On why the Congress did not act against its leader, she said, “How will I know that, but they should learn from our PM how to respect women.”

“I have come here for the third time and will ensure that all development works are completed in time,” she added. Hema Malini is pitted against Mukesh Dhangar of the Congress.

Key election issues in this constituency include the completion of Yamuna cleaning work, construction of 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg and the development of a railway track.

On the issue of Yamuna cleaning, she said, “It is not that easy. Even in 50 years, no one has done it. It is difficult to do it in 10 years. Another 50 years are needed for this. Still, we are doing it.” UP CM Adityanath addressed a public meeting in support of Hema Malini.

NCW petitions EC against Cong leader

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday petitioned the EC in New Delhi, seeking action against Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala for alleged misogynistic remarks against BJP candidate Hema Malini

“The remarks are extremely misogynistic & outrageous,” it said

