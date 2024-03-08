Let us create on India and create for world: PM Modi urges content creators

PTI

New Delhi, March 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged content creators on Friday to start a “create on India movement” and share stories on the country’s culture, heritage and traditions with the world.

“Let us create on India, create for the world”, the Prime Minister said after he presented the first-ever National Creators’ Awards at the Bharat Mandapam here.

Among those awarded were Pankhti Pandey, who got the award in the “Green Champion” category, Keerthika Govindasamy in the “Best Storyteller” segment, singer Maithili Thakur got the “Cultural Ambassador of the Year” award, Gaurav Chaudhary bagged the honour in the “Best Creator in Tech” category and Kamiya Jani was felicitated as “Favourite Travel Creator”.

He hailed content creators as the country’s digital ambassadors and brand ambassadors of “Vocal for Local”.

“Let us together start a create on India movement. Let us share stories related to India, India’s culture, India’s heritage and traditions with the whole world. Let us tell our stories to everyone. Let us create on India, create for the world,” Modi told the gathering after presenting the awards.

“Create such content that, along with you, the country gets more likes. We must engage with the global audience for it,” he said.

Asserting that the world’s curiosity towards India is increasing, the prime minister urged the content creators to develop work in UN languages, such as German, French, Spanish etc., to amplify their reach.

Modi said the “collaboration of content and creativity grows engagement, collaboration of content and digital brings transformation, and collaboration of content with purpose shows impact”. He urged the content creators to bring inspiration through their content and requested them to forward the spirit of equality among parents while raising boys and girls.

“Content creation can help rectify wrong perceptions,” he said.

More than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 categories were received for the awards. Subsequently, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various categories. Finally, 23 winners, including three international creators, were selected.

