Like Indira, will protect tribals’ rights: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi, October 12

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi today said while many people find her resembling her grandmother Indira Gandhi, she also shares the late PM’s concerns, including the commitment to protect the rights of tribals.

BJP govt against you Indira ji ensured jal, jangal and zameen to the tribals. However, the BJP government has forcibly acquired your land. I assure you the Congress will restore all your rights. Priyanka Gandhi, Congress Leader

Addressing a rally at tribal-dominated Mandla in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Priyanka said she tried to match her grandmother by working with dedication for the welfare of the underprivileged.

“I am her (Indira’s) granddaughter and people find some resemblance between the two of us. But resemblance is not enough. You respected Indira ji because she was true to her words. I must also do likewise,” she said.

“Indira ji ensured jal, jangal and zameen to the tribals, however the BJP government has forcibly acquired your land. I assure you, the Congress will restore all your rights,” she added. Launching a scathing attack on the ruling BJP, she said the BJP government has deprived Madhya Pradesh tribals of forest rights. Unemployment, inflation and crime against women are skyrocketing. The BJP is trying to distract the public by distributing freebies like shoes and umbrella, instead talking about development issues, she said.

Priyanka said there was not even one eye doctor in Community Health Centres in Madhya Pradesh. The state has become a victim of back-to-back ‘ghotalas’, especially in recruitment.

