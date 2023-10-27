 Liking ‘obscene’ content on social media no crime, sharing is: Allahabad High Court : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Liking ‘obscene’ content on social media no crime, sharing is: Allahabad High Court

Liking ‘obscene’ content on social media no crime, sharing is: Allahabad High Court

Criminal case was registered against petitioner Mohd Imran Kazmi for liking ‘provocative’ messages on social media

Liking ‘obscene’ content on social media no crime, sharing is: Allahabad High Court


PTI

Prayagraj (UP), October 27

The Allahabad High Court recently held that liking an “obscene” post on social media does not constitute an offence, however, sharing or reposting such content will attract penal consequences.

The court in its observations on Wednesday said sharing such a post would amount to “transmission” under Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act and will be punishable.

Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal made the remarks as he quashed the criminal proceedings pending against Mohd Imran Kazi of Agra filed under section 67 of IT Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Kazi was under trial for liking another person’s post for unlawful assembly.

“I do not find any material which could connect the applicant with any objectionable post, as there is no offensive post available in the Facebook and WhatsApp accounts of the applicant. Therefore, no case is made out against the applicant,” the judge noted.

He said though under the IT Act transmitting obscene material is an offence, in the present case “the applicant has liked the post of one Farhan Usman for unlawful assembly, but liking a post will not amount to publishing or transmitting the post, therefore, merely liking a post will not attract section 67 IT Act.”

“Even otherwise section 67 of the IT Act is for obscene material and not for provocative material,” the court said.

A criminal case was registered against petitioner Mohd Imran Kazmi and a charge sheet was filed against him for liking “provocative” messages on social media, which resulted in the assembly of about 600-700 persons belonging to the Muslim community for arranging procession without permission.

The court of CJM, Agra, took cognisance of the charge sheet and issued a non-bailable warrant against him on June 30, 2023.

#Social Media

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

3
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Contrasting tales of two fighters

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

5
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

6
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

7
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

8
India

Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden

9
Chandigarh

Vagabonds staying put in parks trouble Chandigarh residents

10
Chandigarh

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days

Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

In talks with India on troop removal: Maldives Prez-elect

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

5G now covers over 97% cities: PM Modi

5G now covers over 97% cities: PM Modi


Cities

View All

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters

ED raids on Chandigarh pharma firm, promoters