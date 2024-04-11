Lindy Cameron to be new British envoy to India

New Delhi, April 11
The UK has appointed Lindy Cameron as its new high commissioner to India. Cameron will succeed incumbent Alex Ellis.
"Lindy Cameron CB OBE has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of India in succession to Alex Ellis CMG who will be transferring to another diplomatic service appointment," a British readout said on Thursday.
The readout released by the United Kingdom High Commission in New Delhi said Cameron will take up her appointment this month.
Cameron has been serving as the Chief Executive of the UK's National Cyber Security Centre since 2020.
She also had a stint as the director general of the UK's Northern Ireland Office.
Her appointment comes as the UK and India are engaged in negotiations for a long-pending free trade agreement.
