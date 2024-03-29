Lingayat seers urge BJP to shift Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad

Tribune News Service

New Delhi March 28

In a trouble for Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, top pontiff of Fakkireshwar Mutt raised a red flag on his candidature from the Dharwad seat.

Veerashaiva-Lingayat seers have met and demanded that the BJP leadership should shift Joshi from Dharwad to another constituency.

Dingaleshwar Swami of Shirahatti Bhavaikya Peetha said the deadline set for the removal of Joshi was March 31. He alleged Joshi had no respect for religious heads.

He said three years ago, Joshi had insulted him over the phone. “I had called him for some social work. He insulted me.”

Swami is rumoured to contest the election from the seat as an Independent. Joshi, a Brahmin, has the support of Lingayats from Dharwad. The Congress has fielded Vinod Asooty from the Kuruba community. Dharwad has 5.5 lakh Lingayats, 3.5 lakh Muslims, 2.7 lakh SCs and 2 lakh Kuruba voters. If Swami contests the election the Congress is expected to benefit.

BJP central parliamentary board member BS Yediyurappa ruled out any change, saying if the seers had any misconception, it would be sorted out through talks.

