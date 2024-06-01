Liquor shops to close by 9 pm till June 6

Berhampur (Odisha): Odisha Police has directed all liquor outlets in Ganjam district's Berhampur city to shut shop by 9 pm until June 6. The step has been taken to pre-empt any potential post-election unrest before and after the announcement of the Lok Sabha and assembly election results, Berhampur SP Sarthak Sarangi said.While bars are not mandated to close by 9 pm, police will intensify patrols in the city.

Large screens on June 4 In Delhi Mkts

New Delhi: Large screens will be installed at different markets and other key locations in the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency to broadcast live news on June 4. Since the markets will remain open on June 4, shopkeepers and traders will not be able to keep up with real-time updates on the counting. So, trader bodies decided to display all the news related to the live counting on large screens.

Cong not to participate in exit poll debates

New Delhi: The Congress has decided not to participate in any Lok Sabha exit poll debates on television channels and said it does not want to indulge in speculation and slugfest for TRP. "The INC will not participate in the debates on exit polls. The purpose of any debate should be to inform the people. We will happily partake in debates from 4th June onwards," said Pawan Khera, Cong spokesperson shared on X.

Cop on duty at EVM strongroom dies

Raebareli: A 58-year-old police sub-inspector deployed for the security of a strongroom in Raebareli district died on Friday after his health condition suddenly deteriorated, a police official said. The police personnel deployed with him rushed him to the district hospital, where he died during treatment, the police official said. ASP Naveen Singh said the cause of the death would be known after post-mortem.

Be ‘vigilant’ against exit polls: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday asked his party workers to remain ‘vigilant’ against BJP’s ‘exit polls’. In an appeal in Hindi on X, Yadav wrote, “The BJP people have made a plan that as soon as the elections are over tomorrow evening, they will start getting their ‘media group (media mandali)’ to say on various channels that the BJP has got a lead of around 300 seats, which is completely false.”

Prohibitory orders till end of polling

Bhadrak (Odisha): The district administration of Odisha’s Bhadrak has imposed prohibitory orders in all Assembly segments till the end of polling on Saturday, following reports of clashes between workers of the BJP and the BJD. Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC came into force from Thursday night and will continue till 6 pm on June 1. The section includes a ban on unlawful assembly of five or more persons.

