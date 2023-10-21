List of 83 more BJP candidates in Rajasthan out: Vasundhara Raje fielded from Jhalarpatna, Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, October 21

A day after the central election committee of the BJP held marathon meetings to finalise Rajasthan poll candidates, the party on Saturday fielded former chief minister Vasundhara Raje from her traditional Jhalarpatna seat which she holds, and former Congress MP Jyoti Mirdha from Nagaur.

The list of 83 candidates named also includes four-time MLA Narpat Rajvi from Chittorgarh. Rajvi, a senior Rajput leader and son-in-law of late Bhairon Singh Shekhawat is a current MLA from Vidyadhar Nagar in Jaipur from where the BJP has this time fielded Rajsamand Lok Sabha MP Diya Kumari.

Rajvi is a staunch Raje loyalist.

Former state chief Satish Poonia will contest from Amber and sitting leader of opposition Rajendra Rathod from Taranagar.

The BJP is yet to declare its candidate from Sardarpura which is the seat of Congress veteran and chief minister Ashok Gehlot who has retained it since 1999 when he first contested it in a by-election when he was named the CM by his party.

It remains to be seen if the BJP will field a bigwig against Gehlot as it did in Chhattisgarh by fielding CM Bhupesh Baghel’s nephew Vijay Baghel from Patan.

Vijay Baghel is a Lok Sabha MP from Durg.

The BJP has now announced 114 candidates for the 200-member Rajasthan assembly.

The first list had 41 names.

