Litterateur, Tulu conservationist Palthady Ramakrishna Achar dead

PTI

Mangaluru, May 8

Palthady Ramarkishna Achar, a noted litterateur, folklore exponent, writer and novelist-scholar, died at his residence in Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday night.

The 79-year-old also served as the President and Registrar of Tulu Sahitya Akademi.

He was involved in writing poetry, short stories, dramas, reviews and made his own contribution in informing the people about the heritage of ‘Tulunad’ and protecting it through research in the field of folklore. His role was also important in bringing to light the first freedom struggle of ‘Tulunad’ which was fought against the British in the 1830s under the leadership of Kedambadi Ramegowda.

When he was the president of the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy, he encouraged research into the folklore of ‘Tulunad’ and the study of Tulu in schools.

Achar was the member and leader of Kannada Sangh, Tulu Sangh, Yakshagana Sangh, and Community Sangh and rejuvenated them and worked hard for the development of Tulu language. His Ph.D study thesis ‘Nalike Dances’ introduced the dance forms of ‘Tulunad’ to the outside world.

His collections of poetry include Kiran, Melukadidga, Ajake, Dunipu, Pachekural, Polabu of Tulu culture, Naga Bermer, Tulu Kalpuga, Kedambadi Rama Gowda, Attavar Anantacharya, Naga Berme, Kanara Raitha Bandaya, Panars of Tulunad and Folk Tales of Tulunad.

His works are characteristic of ‘Tulunad’. He wrote the lyrics for voice scrolls like Tulva Siri, Tulva Mallige, Arthida Poo, Sri Kshetra Darshan and Pranama.

Achar is survived by wife, two daughters and a son.