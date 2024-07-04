‘Little bird bids adieu’: Curtains down for Koo

PTI

New Delhi, July 3

Social media platform Koo, which had pitched itself as a rival and viable alternate to Twitter (now X), is shutting down with co-founders on Wednesday penning a heartfelt note about tough decisions and little yellow bird bidding “final goodbye”.

In a post on LinkedIn, co-founders Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka announced that the platform will be discontinuing its services to the public, as talks for a partnership with multiple larger internet companies, conglomerates and media houses did not yield the desired outcomes.

“We explored partnership with multiple larger internet companies, conglomerates and media houses but these talks didn’t yield the outcome we wanted,” the note said.

The duo said although they would have liked to keep the app running, “the cost of technology services to keep social media app running is high and we’ve had to take this tough decision”.

