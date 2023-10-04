‘Little surprise for Ma’: Rahul Gandhi introduces new ‘family member Noorie’

New Delhi, October 4
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had a surprise gift for his mother Sonia Gandhi recently—a Jack Russell Terrier puppy named ‘Noorie’ he introduced as the “newest member” of his family.
In a video shared on his YouTube channel on World Animal Day, Rahul Gandhi can be seen paying a private visit to Goa and meeting the puppy who is later transported to Delhi.
“I’d like you all to meet the newest and the cutest member of our family—our li’l pup, Noorie. She flew in from Goa straight into our arms, and has become the light of our lives. Unconditional love and uncompromising loyalty—there is so much this beautiful animal can teach us!” Rahul Gandhi said as he shared the video.
“We must pledge to protect and share our love with all living beings,” the former Congress chief said.
Calling it a “little surprise for Ma”, Rahul Gandhi puts the dog in a gift basket and asks his mother to come out of the house and have a look, according to the video.
Sonia Gandhi picks up the dog and takes her in her arms, saying “she is so cute”. Sonia Gandhi thanks Rahul and is also seen playing with the puppy in the video.
The new dog ‘Noorie’ is also seen playing with Sonia Gandhi’s other pet dog ‘Lapo’.
Rahul Gandhi had visited Goa in early August.
