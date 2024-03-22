Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 22

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday withdrew from the Supreme Court a petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy "scam".

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, told a Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna that the Delhi CM would withdraw his petition as he would like to first contest the ED's remand plea before a special court on Thursday afternoon.

Singhvi said Kejriwal would come back to the top court with another petition later.

Kejriwal had moved the Supreme Court late on Thursday after the ED arrested him.

Earlier, Singhvi mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a Bench headed by CJI D. Y. Chandrachud.

The CJI asked Singhvi to immediately rush to a Special Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and mention the matter.

But by the time Singhvi-led team of lawyers representing Kejriwal reached Justice Khanna's court, the Special Bench had arisen.

Later, Singhvi mentioned it before a two-judge Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

Justice Khanna said the matter would be taken up by a three-judge Special Bench after he finished the board (cases listed) before the two-judge Bench.

The Special three-judge Bench, which consists of Justice Sanjeev Khanna, Justice MM Sundresh and Justice Bela M Trivedi, was scheduled to hear BRS Leader K Kavitha's petition challenging against her arrest by the ED in a money-laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy “scam”.

