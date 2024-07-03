LK Advani admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi days after being discharged from AIIMS

New Delhi, July 3
Veteran BJP leader LK Advani was admitted to the Apollo Hospital here on Wednesday night, sources said.
This comes days after the 96-year-old former deputy prime minister was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a night-long stay there.
"Advani is stable and under observation. He has been admitted under Dr Vinit Suri, senior consultant, Neurology," a hospital source said, adding that he was admitted around 9 pm.
The details of Advani's ailment were not known immediately.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Champai Soren resigns as Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren stakes claim to form government
Earlier in the day, leaders and MLAs of the ruling coalition...
ED to move Supreme Court against Jharkhand High Court's bail to Hemant Soren
High Court had said there was 'reason to believe' that Soren...
Conspiracy or accident: CM Adityanath announces judicial inquiry into Hathras stampede, preacher says ready for probe
The police also file a First Information Report against the ...
Pushing by Baba’s security, slippery slope led to Hathras stampede, says SDM’s preliminary report
Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sikandra Rao submitted the prelimi...
NEET-UG leak case: CBI arrests co-conspirator from Dhanbad
The CBI had developed intelligence about Jharkhand-based mod...