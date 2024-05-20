Lok Sabha election 2024: Independent candidate booked for garlanding EVM enclosure in Nashik

PTI

Nashik, May 20

The police have registered a case against spiritual leader Shantigiri Maharaj, an independent candidate, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct after he garlanded the EVM enclosure while exercising his franchise in the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency on Monday, an official said.

As per a complaint lodged by a polling official, the spiritual leader arrived at the polling booth at MVP College in Trimbakeshwar to cast his vote and was accompanied by 25 to 30 people, the official said.

Shantigiri Maharaj removed a garland from his neck and put it on the EVM enclosure before casting his vote, he said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Representative of the People Act, 1951 at Trimbakeshwar police station, the official said.

In another incident, some supporters of Shantigiri Maharaj were detained after they came to the polling booths in Mhasrul and Ambad police station limits wearing badges in his support. The police later released them, another official said.

Supporters of BJP MLA Devyani Pharande and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vasant Gite had a face-off at a polling centre in Doodh Bazaar in the Old Nashik area, police said.

Pharande was allegedly checking voter IDs at the centre when Shiv Sena (UBT) activists gheraoed her and shouted slogans, following which activists from the BJP and Shiv Sena also arrived at the scenes, they said.

The police soon intervened and dispersed the crowd, it was stated.

At a polling booth at Vadgaon Pangu in Chandwad, farmers sported onion garlands while exercising their franchise to register their protest.

