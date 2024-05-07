 Lok Sabha election 2024: Opposition questions Election Commission’s voting data for previous phases, all eyes on Phase 3 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Lok Sabha election 2024: Opposition questions Election Commission’s voting data for previous phases, all eyes on Phase 3

Lok Sabha election 2024: Opposition questions Election Commission’s voting data for previous phases, all eyes on Phase 3

Opposition parties have questioned the ECI over “delay” in releasing data and “discrepancies” in voting percentage in the first two phases

Lok Sabha election 2024: Opposition questions Election Commission’s voting data for previous phases, all eyes on Phase 3

Wondering if the “delay” was an “attempt to doctor the final results”, Kharge urged INDIA bloc parties to “collectively, unitedly and unequivocally raise our voice." File Photo



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, May 7

The ongoing general elections in India received some help from Google with the search engine on Tuesday dedicating its doodle to the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

The aim was to encourage people to vote.

As part of its ‘national icon’ initiative, the Election Commission of India (ECI) too has taken several initiatives like roping in celebrities to urge voters to cast their vote and spread awareness. Some corporate houses and brands have also pitched in with catchy slogans on the importance of voting.

As many as 93 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country voted in the third phase amid the sizzling heat and soaring temperatures, and all eyes are on the voting percentage that will be recorded at the end of the day by the ECI.

As per the ECI, 66.14 per cent and 66.71 per cent voters cast their franchise in the first and second phase, respectively. Compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections figures of 69.4 per cent and 69.2 per cent, there was a drop of 3.3 points in the first and 2.5 per cent in the second phase.

However, opposition parties have questioned the final voter turnout for the first two phases released on April 30, as many as 11 days after the first phase polling on April 19 and four days after the second phase on April 26.

“It is in public domain on how the ECI, perhaps for the first time in history, delayed the release of the final voting percentages of the first and second phase of the Lok Sabha elections,” said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Opposition questions EC

As 93 seats across 11 states and a Union Territory voted in the third phase, INDIA Bloc parties questioned the delay in releasing data for the voting percentage in the first two phases.

Wondering if the “delay” was an “attempt to doctor the final results”, Kharge urged INDIA bloc parties to “collectively, unitedly and unequivocally raise our voice against such discrepancies, for our only objective is to protect the culture of a vibrant Democracy and the Constitution”.

Kharge also questioned why the final voter turnout increased by 5.5 per cent from the conclusion of voting, at 7 pm on April 19, to the delayed release of voter turnout data on April 30. Similarly, for the second phase, there was an increase of around 5.74 percent from the conclusion of voting at 7 pm on April 26 to the delayed release of data four days later.

“The inordinate delay in the release of the final voting percentages for the first and second phases raises serious doubts on the quality of data. In my electoral life of 52 years, I have never witnessed such a high increment of voting percentages, in the final published data, that we now assume came from the later hours of voting on the polling days”, he said

Is the sizzling heat also affecting turnout?

Climate and local weather systems are playing an important role in the ongoing Indian elections, say weather experts. As an extreme heat wave sweeps across large parts of India during the ongoing election process, a pertinent question also is whether climate change will allow India to hold another election in the hot summer months in 2029. 

Among the reasons for rise in temperatures are the absence of pre-monsoon showers and thunderstorms. There is a cumulative countrywide deficit of 20 per cent pre-monsoon rainfall, scientists say, explaining that the effects of human-caused climate change will be intensified by El Niño because increased global temperatures are associated with increasing extreme weather events.

Therefore, coinciding effects of rising temperatures and El Niño are predicted to induce record-breaking spikes in global temperatures. “El Niño in 2015 led to 2016 being the hottest year on record, while the super El Niño in 2023 superseded the previous one as the warmest year,” they say.

According to IMD, the persistence of anticyclones over Oman and adjoining areas and parts of Peninsular India impacted the formation of any weather systems, therefore sea breeze was cut-off over eastern states of Odisha and West Bengal, leading to soaring temperatures.

April has already set new record-breaking trends with one of the longest spells of heat wave extending up to 15 days. The NOAA has warned that 2024 has a one-in-three chance of hitting even higher temperatures, and a 99 per cent chance that it would rank among the top five warmest years in human history.

As per former Chief Election Commisioner O P Rawat, there is a six-month window to hold Parliamentary elections. 

“For the current tenure, elections had to be held between December 17, 2023 and June 16, 2024. However, since state assembly elections were scheduled in November and December, Parliamentary elections are usually conducted after a gap of at least two-three months. Therefore, union elections 2024 were announced in March,” he explains

However, to avoid such a situation in future, the election commission must call for an all-party meet where it can collectively agree on delaying the state elections by two months and hold the Parliamentary elections during the six-month window, he says.

“Now for the next general elections in 2029, the window falls between January 1 and June 30. Spring season (February and March) is the best time to hold the elections. Or else, there should be an amendment in the law that empowers the EC to conduct a state assembly election a little earlier,” he adds. 

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Google #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

2
Delhi

Supreme Court defers order on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail plea

3
India

Canada again, floats target Indian leadership at pro-Khalistan rally

4
Punjab

Strong winds, rain expected in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh from May 9-12

5
Delhi

Delhi High Court asks trial court to expeditiously conclude 1994 triple murder case against former Punjab DGP Sumedh Saini

6
India

Zero tolerance for someone like Prajwal, Karnataka government allowed him to leave country: PM Modi

7
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

8
Punjab

Poll schedule for Punjab out

9
India

Excise policy case: Supreme Court to consider granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday

10
Punjab

Where they stand 2024: Lok Sabha poll puts AAP popularity, track record to test in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Top News

Excise policy case: Supreme Court questions ED over delay in probe, asks for case files before Kejriwal's arrest

Supreme Court defers order on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail plea

The Bench tentatively gave a date for hearing on May 9 or to...

Excise 'scam': Delhi court extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till May 20

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha

Special judge for CBI and ED matters Kaveri Baweja extends K...

China appoints senior diplomat Xu Feihong as new envoy to India

China appoints senior diplomat Xu Feihong as new envoy to India

Xu, 60, is expected to travel to New Delhi soon to take over...

Congress fields Sher Singh Ghubaya from Punjab’s Ferozepur Lok Sabha seat

Congress fields ex-MP Sher Singh Ghubaya from Punjab’s Ferozepur

Ghubaya has won this seat twice as SAD nominee in 2009 and 2...

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Around 50 per cent polling till 3 pm; clashes in West Bengal

West Bengal records the highest turnout at 63.11 per cent fo...


Cities

View All

Satvika, Harkirat top district in Class X, Mansi tops Class XII

Satvika, Harkirat top district in Class X, Mansi tops Class XII

Last rites of Tarn Taran woman farmer Balwinder Kaur performed

Amritsar: Drug abuse takes back seat in LS election campaign

Amritsar Rural Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

Procurement: 6 lakh MT wheat reaches market

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

12-year-old crushed to death by truck driver on way to school in Zirakpur

12-year-old crushed to death by truck driver on way to school in Zirakpur

Shiromani Akali Dal Chandigarh candidate Hardeep Saini quits party, may join BJP

JP Nadda to address rally in Chandigarh, Sanjay Tandon to file nomination on May 10

Manish Tewari promises one-time settlement to end housing board occupants’ woes

Congress candidate did nothing for previous constituency: Sanjay Tandon to voters

Excise policy case: Supreme Court questions ED over delay in probe, asks for case files before Kejriwal's arrest

Supreme Court defers order on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail plea

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K Kavitha

Delhi Police launches WhatsApp channel to send alerts, updates

BJP's Manoj Tiwari richest Lok Sabha poll contender in Delhi, Bidhuri on 2nd spot

Excise 'scam' case: Delhi court extends BRS leader Kavitha's judicial custody till May 14

CISCE results: Nivedita tops district with 91.25 per cent in Class XII

CISCE results: Nivedita tops district with 91.25 per cent in Class XII

With 10 councillors in kitty, Congress finds the going tough in Jalandhar

Filing of papers begins today

CBI court denies bail to Jalandhar RPO

BSP candidate complains of unfair treatment in poll campaign

Amulya Dhawan tops Ludhiana district with 99 per cent in ISC Class XII results

Amulya Dhawan tops Ludhiana district with 99 per cent in ISC Class XII results

Sat Paul Mittal School students bag top spots in ICSE Class X

Wheat harvesting almost over, only 35 farm fire incidents in Ludhiana district so far

Sidhwan Canal still far from being clean

2 youths gang-rape minor girl, booked

Another farmer dies at Shambhu border; 3rd death in 4 days

Another farmer dies at Shambhu border; 3rd death in 4 days

City students shine in ICSE, ISC results

Farmer’s death during protest in Patiala: Autopsy refused after talks remain inconclusive

SKM protests, holds BJP responsible for farmer Surinder’s death at Sehri

Workshop of Centre of Indian Trade Union ends